Richi Solaiman returns after 8 years with her web debut

Richi Solaiman, once a popular household name on television, is making a long-awaited return to the screen after an eight-year hiatus with "Girgiti". Known for her roles in numerous single dramas and serials during the early 2000s, she was one of the busiest artistes in the industry.

Currently, Richi resides in the US with her husband, Rashek Malik, a detective in the New York Police Department, and their two children.

The actress is set to make her web debut with the film "Girgiti". She recently completed shooting in Kolkata and has returned to Dhaka.

In an interview with The Daily Star, Richi explained, "I stepped away from work to raise my kids. They have always been my priority, and now that they can take care of themselves, I decided to return to my career."

Richi with her children.

Proud of her children's independence, Richi considers it a significant achievement that they can manage their studies and other activities on their own.

"It feels amazing to be back in front of the camera. I can't describe it in words. I'm returning to my roots and my audience, and I couldn't be happier!" Richi shared. She also mentioned that she will be selective with her projects, aiming to take up one project a month.

"The plot of 'Girgiti' is women-centric, which is one of the main reasons I chose this project," she shared.

The film revolves around the lives of two women. "For the first time in my career, I will be playing a police officer, a role for which I prepared for about four months," she said.

Richi is confident that her return will be special. "Over these eight years, many people have asked when I would return, expressing how much they missed me. I missed them too. Even my son encouraged me to start working again and become Richi Solaiman once more. I wanted my comeback to be memorable, and I hope this project will make it worthwhile."

Richi with her son.

Produced by Bengal Multimedia Limited and directed by Bijoy Jana, the web film will be released on the OTT platform Rtv Plus.