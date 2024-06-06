Pratik Gandhi and Tom Felton's photos from ‘Gandhi’ spark interest online

Earlier, it was reported that Tom Felton, known for his role as Draco Malfoy in "Harry Potter", is poised to play a significant part in director Hansal Mehta's upcoming series "Gandhi", featuring Pratik Gandhi in the lead role.

Since then, recent behind-the-scenes images from the series featuring Pratik Gandhi and Tom Felton have surfaced, sparking excitement among fans.

In this upcoming web-series, Pratik Gandhi will portray the iconic role of Mahatma Gandhi, while Felton is set to play Josiah Oldfield, a key character in Gandhi's experiences while living and studying law in London.

One of the released images captures Tom's character sampling a dish prepared by Pratik's Gandhi in the kitchen, along with sharing a smile while examining what appears to be a document.

"I'm excited to be part of the journey of telling the story of Gandhi's early years in London. It's an important aspect of history that hasn't been told on screen before, and to be working with Hansal & Pratik is an honour and pleasure," Felton had mentioned in a statement.

The multi-series biopic is based on historian Ramachandra Guha's biographies of Mahatma Gandhi, his era, associates, and influence - "Gandhi before India" and "Gandhi: The Years that Changed the World".

Felton isn't the only international star joining Mehta's series. The director had previously shared on Instagram, "We're currently in the midst of shooting. Excited to be directing this outstanding international ensemble — Tom Felton, Libby Mai, Molly Wright, Ralph Adeniyi, James Murray, Lindon Alexander, Jonno Davies, Simon Lennon."

In the series, Pratik Gandhi's real-life wife, actress Bhamini Oza, portrays the role of Kasturba Gandhi.

Pratik Gandhi and Hansal Mehta had previously collaborated on the popular series "Scam 1992".