Neel on the reel

You know her as an anchor who has made her mark by hosting cricket shows in particular. Notably, Neel Hurerzahan began her journey in showbiz a decade ago as a radio jockey. Slowly she stepped into the world of acting, and also worked in the popular OTT platform Chorki, as a partnership officer.

Amidst her busy schedule, she dropped by The Daily Star for an exclusive photoshoot and chit-chat about her career, upcoming projects, and more.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

"I have been engaged in many culture-based activities including acting, recitation, and debate," shares Neel. "I started my career as an anchor in 2015 on a television channel, and at that time I was a student, so I was just focusing on that show specifically."

In 2018, she commenced hosting cricket shows which eventually earned her much acclaim. "As a nation, we have a huge craze for cricket, and after I hosted some of the shows, people started recognising me and it is then that I began receiving acting offers as well," she recalls.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

Neel made her acting debut with Badrul Anam Saud's "Okkhor Theke Uthe Asha Manush", in 2019. The tele-fiction featured Suborna Mustafa and Afzal Hossain alongside Neel. "I was really lucky to make my acting debut with such great artistes." Later on, she worked on projects like Nur Imran Mithu's "Shohore Onek Rod", Raihan Rafi's "Nishwas", and recently Farhad Ahmed's Women's Day Special project "Criminals". All of these are streaming on different OTT platforms.

"Anchoring has always been my priority, and it is now my comfort zone as well. Acting is something I do out of passion. I feel lucky that I have the luxury to not have to pursue acting for financial survival, rather I can be selective with the roles and stories," she expresses.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

Acting can be a great medium to get prompt fame by reaching a mass audience. However, Neel chooses to go slowly yet steadily. She explains, "I believe in taking one step at a time, and as for my acting journey, I am often asked why I don't take on acting roles more regularly. They also remark that acting should be the ultimate goal. I don't think this should be the way for everyone!"

She has been hosting the infotainment show "It's Amazing" for a television channel that has already aired 750 episodes. The multi-faceted artiste further shares that she admires personalities like Oprah Winfrey, Jimmy Kimmel, Anisul Haque, and Rumana Malik Munmun who have outshined in their careers as anchors.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

"I am enjoying the way my career graph is proceeding, I don't like to make haste for anything," she says. Adding to her journey, Neel mentions her friendship with two of the most popular contemporary television hosts Srabonno Towhida and Mousumi Mou. These three anchors are "competitors" in the traditional sense, however, they share a great bond. "I see no point in competing, both Srabonno apu and Mou are like my family members. They were with me when I was in the most critical time of my life, that is when my mother was bedridden. Since then, we have been great friends."

Referring to her upcoming projects, she reveals that in the middle of her busy schedule of hosting television, live, and corporate shows, Neel completed shooting for a music video which she is excited about. "I feel happy to be a part of Shironamhin band's upcoming song, as I became the model for the music video of their song 'Ei Obelay 2'," she mentions. The song will be released soon.

At the same time, she is also in talks with Rafa regarding a music album. "The songs will be composed of the poems from my poetry book 'Hariye Jabar Shuru', which was released in 2020."

Meanwhile, Neel has completed a web project co-directed by Wahid Tarek and Imtiaz Sazib. "The plot is based on the life of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman through the eyes of a spy who used to follow him until he was assassinated. The project will be showcased from both periodic and contemporary times. I portray the role of a young student in the filmmaking department. The plot is very interesting but the platform is yet to be finalised," she reveals.