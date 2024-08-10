Mostofa Sarwar Farooki to return to the political satire genre

Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, known for his sharp and thought-provoking narratives, has established himself as a prominent figure in the drama genre within the world of cinema. Over the years, he has directed several intense films and series, one of which, "Saturday Afternoon", has faced significant delays due to various challenges.

Despite the acclaim and popularity he garnered through his satirical works, Farooki has demonstrated his equal prowess in handling drama genres. His journey toward becoming a master of drama-based cinema was fraught with numerous obstacles and uncertainties, yet his determination and skill have made him a respected figure in both genres.

Farooki is notably reported to be returning to his roots in satirical storytelling, reminiscent of his work in the TV series "420".

Commenting on his upcoming satirical film, Farooki posted on social media, "I created '420' during the rule of the previous interim government. It's a curious twist of fate that I'm now working on something similar during another interim government. However, I was filming under the shadow of fascism the last time. With the release of the upcoming project, I can already imagine people saying, 'You knew an interim government was coming, didn't you? How did you have the nerve to make this?'"

Farooki remained tight-lipped about further details of his new film. However, he teased the audience by suggesting they better get ready for a movie with intense, possibly violent undertones.

When discussing the storyline, Farooki expressed, "This film delves into one of my favourite genres—political satire. After all, satire has always been one of the most effective ways to hold those in power accountable."

As he is preparing to return to filmmaking, Farooki extended his congratulations to the new government, writing, "There was a time when I doubted whether we'd ever escape the grip of the previous authoritarian regime in our lifetime. But the young people of Bengal, from every corner of society, have granted us the freedom we longed for. With deep respect, I salute them and congratulate Professor Yunus. Now, it's time for me to return to my work."

Farooki was a constant presence online, standing in solidarity with the students during the anti-discrimination movement, even though he couldn't physically join them on the streets. Initially, he did not view the students' protests as merely a "job seekers' movement."

He firmly stated, "This movement is about ensuring equal rights for all citizens. It's not about accepting a second-class status in our own country. It's a stand to remind those in power that the country belongs to the people, not just the ruling elite. This movement also sends a clear message against the state's disregard for its citizens."

Besides, amid the recent change in the government body, Farooki's fans are hopeful that the long-awaited film "Saturday Afternoon" will finally receive clearance and be released in theatres across the country. However, the director has remained silent on the matter for now.