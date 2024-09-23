Mehazabien starrer ‘Saba’ selected for Busan Int’l Film Festival

TV & Film
Mon Sep 23, 2024 06:25 PM
Last update on: Mon Sep 23, 2024 06:35 PM

Photo: Collected

Mehazabien Chowdhury's film "Saba" has received high praise during its international premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The film is now set to be screened in the A Window on Asian Cinema section at the 29th Busan International Film Festival.

Produced by Fusion Pictures, "Saba" is written by Maksud Hossain and Trilora Khan, with cinematography by Barkat Hossain Polash.

The story follows a young woman in Dhaka who becomes the sole caregiver for her paraplegic mother. As she struggles to balance caregiving and earning a living, her responsibilities grow more overwhelming as her mother's condition worsens.

The screenplay is inspired by personal experiences. Trilora Khan, who spent 25 years caring for her mother, co-wrote the script. Meanwhile, following the sudden death of Hossain's father-in-law from Covid-19, he imagined the story of a lower-middle-class woman facing the challenges of caregiving on her own, without financial or familial support.

The Busan International Film Festival will take place from October 2 to October 11, with Park Bo Young and Ahn Jae Hong hosting the opening ceremony.

