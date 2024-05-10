TV & Film
Shah Alam Shazu
Fri May 10, 2024 06:14 PM
Last update on: Fri May 10, 2024 06:39 PM

TV & Film

It’s imperative we support our local films: Dilruba Doyel

Shah Alam Shazu
Fri May 10, 2024 06:14 PM Last update on: Fri May 10, 2024 06:39 PM
It’s imperative we support our local films: Dilruba Doyel
Photos: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

Today marks the release of Ahmed Humayun's directorial film "Potu". The movie stars Dilruba Doyel, who portrays the character of Jomela.

While describing the nature of her role in a conversation with The Daily Star, Doyel shared, "Jomela is a person who gets destroyed as people misuse her. Playing her character was a completely new experience for me. I want to thank the director for selecting me for this character."

It’s imperative we support our local films: Dilruba Doyel

Doyel then urged the audience to go to theatres and watch the film. "It is very important that we support our local films, I would request the audience to keep this culture alive."

The shooting of the film was done in Rajshahi's char area. It showcases a plot revolving around the border area. The film also contains several scenes shot in Charkhanpur area. "Around 500 people participated in the shooting of this project," she informed.

My mother means everything to me: Bidya Sinha Mim
My mother means everything to me: Bidya Sinha Mim

Doyel has also been part of a film titled "Nishshobde," directed by Shahriar. The actress revealed that 90 percent of the filming for the project has already been completed.

It’s imperative we support our local films: Dilruba Doyel

"I want to work in films that have good stories, and I want to contribute to the film industry in a positive way," she affirmed.

 

 

Dilruba DoyelPotuAhmed Humayunfilms of 2024Jaaz Multimedia
push notification