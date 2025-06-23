Imtiaz Hossain’s ‘Just A Joke, Darling’ now streaming worldwide

Bangladeshi independent feature film "Just A Joke, Darling" (2024), directed by Imtiaz Hossain, is now available for global streaming. Audiences worldwide can watch the film for free on platforms including Fawesome, Filmzie, and Plex, all of which specialise in independent and arthouse cinema.

Produced by Sensemakers, the film had its world premiere at the 23rd Dhaka International Film Festival, followed by screenings at the 25th Rainbow International Film Festival in London, the 7th Toronto Multicultural Film Festival, and the 17th Santa Lucia Festival in Mexico.

A bold, intimate exploration of womanhood across three generations, "Just A Joke, Darling" features performances by Sharmeen Akhee, Sangeeta Chowdhury, and Shaptorshi Rahman. It traces themes of ambition, trauma, and motherhood, offering a quiet but powerful narrative that lingers long after viewing.

Notably, the film was shot entirely on an iPhone, lending it a raw, authentic visual tone. Known for his Hoichoi web series "Refugee" (2023), director Imtiaz Hossain often delves into themes of social marginalisation and personal identity.