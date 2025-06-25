I refuse to adopt a ‘victim mindset’: Rachel Zegler

"Snow White" star Rachel Zegler has opened up about facing online trolling, especially following her casting in the upcoming Disney live-action remake. Despite receiving backlash—ranging from criticism of her role to comments about her views on the original tale—Zegler said she actively chooses not to adopt a "victim mindset."

In a recent interview with i-D magazine, Zegler shared, "Online comments can be really alarming… but I don't choose negativity. I choose light, positivity, and happiness. I feel incredibly lucky to live the life I do."

Zegler was earlier criticised in 2022 for calling the 1937 version of Prince Charming "dated" and even saying he "literally stalks Snow White."

She also addressed her vocal support for Palestine, stating, "My compassion has no boundaries. Nothing is worth innocent lives." Acknowledging the professional risks, she added, "If that's my downfall, there are worse things."

Directed by Marc Webb, "Snow White" also stars Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen and was released last March.