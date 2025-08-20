TV & Film
HBO reveals cast of Weasley siblings for its 'Harry Potter' series

HBO reveals cast of Weasley siblings for its ‘Harry Potter’ series
HBO has unveiled the cast of the new generation of Weasleys for its upcoming "Harry Potter" series, currently filming at Warner Bros Studios Leavesden.

Twins Tristan and Gabriel Harland will play Fred and George Weasley, Ruari Spooner will take on Percy, and Gracie Cochrane has been cast as Ginny. A cast photo released by HBO showed the siblings alongside Alastair Stout, who plays Ron.

The caption teased, "Charlie's in Romania at the moment but will be joining us soon," referencing the dragon-obsessed brother. Casting for the eldest sibling, Bill, remains unannounced.

This reveal follows first looks at Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione, and Nick Frost as Hagrid. The golden trio was chosen from a pool of more than 30,000 hopefuls who auditioned during a casting call held last autumn. 

Each of JK Rowling's seven books will be adapted into a full season, with the first season expected to wrap in spring 2026. The series, led by Francesca Gardiner ("His Dark Materials") and director Mark Mylod ("Succession"), will premiere in 2027 on HBO and Max.

