Hayao Miyazaki awarded Asia's ‘Nobel Prize’

Few directors possess the influence that Hayao Miyazaki has. The legendary artist and his production house Studio Ghibli has gifted us iconic works which includes "Spirited Away", "The Boy and the Heron", amongst others.

Recently, in recognition of his contributions to the arts, Miyazaki was announced as this year's winner of the Ramon Magsaysay Award, popularly known as Asia's Nobel Prize.

The Ramon Magsaysay Award committee in the Philippines announced Miyazaki as this year's winner, alongside three other individuals and one organisation. This prestigious award recognises exceptional contributions in fields such as public service, the arts, leadership, and government service.

Miyazaki, a co-founder of Studio Ghibli and the director of highly acclaimed films, has created numerous animated movies that tackle complex issues such as environmental conservation and harmony, making them accessible to young audiences, according to The Japan Times.

This award is certainly not the first major recognition Miyazaki has received. He has earned numerous international accolades, including honours from the Japan Academy Film Prizes, Annie Awards, and Time Magazine, among others. Recently, Miyazaki won his second Academy Award when "The Boy and the Heron" was honoured as Best Animated Feature. He first won an Academy Award in 2003 for "Spirited Away."