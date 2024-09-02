TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon Sep 2, 2024 10:41 AM
Last update on: Mon Sep 2, 2024 10:54 AM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Hayao Miyazaki awarded Asia's ‘Nobel Prize’

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon Sep 2, 2024 10:41 AM Last update on: Mon Sep 2, 2024 10:54 AM
Hayao Miyazaki awarded Asia's ‘Nobel Prize’
Photo: Collected

Few directors possess the influence that Hayao Miyazaki has. The legendary artist and his production house Studio Ghibli has gifted us iconic works which includes "Spirited Away", "The Boy and the Heron", amongst others. 

Recently, in recognition of his contributions to the arts, Miyazaki was announced as this year's winner of the Ramon Magsaysay Award, popularly known as Asia's Nobel Prize.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The Ramon Magsaysay Award committee in the Philippines announced Miyazaki as this year's winner, alongside three other individuals and one organisation. This prestigious award recognises exceptional contributions in fields such as public service, the arts, leadership, and government service.

Miyazaki, a co-founder of Studio Ghibli and the director of highly acclaimed films, has created numerous animated movies that tackle complex issues such as environmental conservation and harmony, making them accessible to young audiences, according to The Japan Times.

Cannes 2024: Studio Ghibli makes history with honourary Palme d’Or
Read more

Cannes 2024: Studio Ghibli makes history with honourary Palme d’Or

This award is certainly not the first major recognition Miyazaki has received. He has earned numerous international accolades, including honours from the Japan Academy Film Prizes, Annie Awards, and Time Magazine, among others. Recently, Miyazaki won his second Academy Award when "The Boy and the Heron" was honoured as Best Animated Feature. He first won an Academy Award in 2003 for "Spirited Away."

 

Related topic:
Hayao MiyazakiRamon Magsaysay AwardStudio Ghibli
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Cannes 2024: Studio Ghibli makes history with honourary Palme d’Or

Cannes 2024: Studio Ghibli makes history with honourary Palme d’Or

3m ago
5 Studio Ghibli couples that portray healthy love and respect

5 Studio Ghibli couples that portray healthy love and respect

1y ago

How Kiki’s Delivery Service Relates to Every Young Creative

3y ago
Studio Ghibli to release Miyazaki's final masterpiece with no trailer or image

Studio Ghibli to release Miyazaki's final masterpiece with no trailer or image

1y ago
|শিল্পখাত

শ্রমিক বিক্ষোভের মুখে আশুলিয়ার ৩০ পোশাক কারখানায় ছুটি ঘোষণা

সেনাবাহিনীর সহযোগিতায় বাইপাইল-আবদুল্লাহপুর সড়ক অবরোধমুক্ত হলেও ডিইপিজেডের সামনের সড়কটি এখনো বন্ধ।

২৩ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

বিডিআর হত্যাকাণ্ডের সুষ্ঠু তদন্ত শিগগির: স্বরাষ্ট্র উপদেষ্টা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification