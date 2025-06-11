Fans invited to vote for early release of ‘Panchayat Season 4’

The fictional village of Phulera is once again bustling with electoral fervour—only this time, the ballot is in the hands of the audience. In a unique promotional campaign, streaming platform Prime Video is allowing viewers to decide whether "Panchayat Season 4" will premiere earlier than its initially scheduled release date of July 2.

In a nod to the show's election-themed plotlines, two fictional teams—Team Manju Devi and Team Kranti Devi—are engaging in a light-hearted campaign to secure votes from the show's fans.

Using slogans, playful rivalries, and online promotions, the campaign invites viewers to participate through a dedicated website, www.panchayatvoting.com.

Titled "Vote for Date Change", the initiative features a real-time vote tracker. The campaign will conclude on June 10, and if the voting milestone is met, the release date will be brought forward.

Set in rural India, "Panchayat" has gained a loyal fanbase for its humorous yet sincere portrayal of life in the village of Phulera. The new season, produced by The Viral Fever (TVF), is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Akshat Vijaywargiya, and created by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Chandan Kumar.

The returning cast includes Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, and Pankaj Jha. As anticipation grows, the interactive campaign adds a layer of viewer participation that aligns with the show's grassroots appeal.