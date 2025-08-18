Dev-Subhashree’s ‘Dhumketu’ eyed for Bangladesh release

The Dev-Subhashree starrer "Dhumketu" was released in West Bengal on August 14, grossing over INR 5 crore within its first two days—a record for the Tollywood industry. Following its box office storm, the film's producer Rana Sarkar has expressed his wish to release "Dhumketu" in Bangladesh.

On social media, Rana Sarkar appealed to the Chief Adviser of the interim government and the Cultural Affairs Adviser to allow the film's release in Bangladesh.

In a Facebook post, Rana Sarkar wrote, "We are eager to release 'Dhumketu' in Bangladesh… We request the Bangladesh government to grant permission, honouring the love of countless Bangladeshi cinephiles for Bangla cinema. Honourable Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus and Cultural Adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, please grant our appeal."

He further urged, "To Dev-Subhashree fans and viewers in Bangladesh, we request you to appeal to the government for the release of 'Dhumketu' in the country."

After more than a decade, Dev and Subhashree reunited on screen through "Dhumketu", their first film together since 2013. Although production wrapped up 10 years ago, the project was delayed by several complications before finally seeing release. To draw audiences, the duo set aside their long-standing personal differences and jointly promoted the film—appearing together at the trailer launch, engaging with fans, and performing on stage. Ahead of the release, they also visited a temple together to pray for its success. Their efforts paid off, as "Dhumketu" set a record at the box office on its opening day.

Directed by Kaushik Ganguly, the film is not merely a love story but also highlights various aspects of society. The cast includes Parambrata Chatterjee, Rudranil Ghosh, among others.

"Dhumketu" has been jointly produced by Rana Sarkar and Dev.