Daniel Day-Lewis breaks eight-year acting hiatus with ‘Anemone’

Three-time Oscar-winning actor Daniel Day-Lewis is set to return to the screen after eight years, starring in "Anemone", a new drama making its world premiere at the New York Film Festival from September 26 to October 13.

The project marks the feature directorial debut of his son, Ronan Day-Lewis, with the father-son duo co-writing the screenplay.

Produced by Focus Features, "Anemone" is described as "an absorbing family drama" exploring political and personal legacies of violence. Set in Northern England, it follows a suburban man (Sean Bean) who journeys into the woods to reconnect with his estranged hermit brother (Day-Lewis).

Their complicated history, shaped by devastating events decades earlier, fuels a tense but occasionally tender reunion. The cast also includes Samantha Morton and Samuel Bottomley, with cinematography by Ben Fordesman.

The film marks Day-Lewis' first role since 2017's "Phantom Thread", after which the actor announced his retirement from acting. At the time, he called it "a private decision" and expressed gratitude to collaborators and audiences.

In a later interview, he explained that the impulse to quit acting had become a "compulsion," adding that he needed to believe in the value of his work to continue.