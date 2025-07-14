Charlize Theron criticises Hollywood's reluctance to back women in action films

Studios still bet on male flops, not female heroes, says Oscar-winning actress

Hollywood actress Charlize Theron has publicly criticised the film industry's continued reluctance to take risks on female-led action films, pointing out a longstanding double standard that persists even as audiences increasingly embrace women in powerful, action-driven roles.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Theron spoke alongside fellow actress Uma Thurman as the two promote their upcoming Netflix sequel, "The Old Guard 2". Both actresses have played iconic roles in major action films—Theron in "Mad Max: Fury Road" and the "Fast & Furious" franchise, and Thurman in Quentin Tarantino's "Kill Bill" series. Yet, according to Theron, the path to leading roles in action cinema remains significantly steeper for women than it is for men.

"Yeah, it's harder," Theron told the outlet. "That's known. Action films with female leads don't get green-lit as much as the ones with male leads. I think the thing that always frustrates me is the fact that guys will get a free ride."

Theron noted that while male actors are frequently given second or third chances even after delivering box-office flops, women in similar positions are rarely afforded the same forgiveness.

"When women do this and the movie maybe doesn't hit fully, they don't necessarily get a chance again," she said. "With this, we were very aware that eyes were on us. It's not a risk that studios want to take, but they'll take it many times on the same guy who might have a string of action movies that did not do so well."

Theron's comments reflect ongoing concerns about gender disparity in Hollywood. Despite the commercial and critical success of several female-driven action franchises in recent years—including "Wonder Woman", "The Hunger Games", and Theron's own "Atomic Blonde"—major studios remain hesitant to consistently invest in women as leads in big-budget action films.

"The Old Guard 2", the sequel to the 2020 Netflix hit that starred Theron as an immortal warrior leading a secretive group of mercenaries, is being closely watched not only by fans but by industry insiders looking to measure Hollywood's evolving stance on female-led franchises.

Theron and Thurman, both acclaimed for their intense physical roles and screen presence, have become vocal advocates for greater gender parity in the industry. Their experiences underscore the gap between proven talent and opportunity.

Theron's remarks also come amid a broader industry reckoning, as more female stars speak out about unequal pay, limited roles, and the systemic reluctance to allow women to fail and recover professionally in the way male counterparts routinely do.

As the conversation around representation deepens, Theron's comments serve as a timely reminder that the real risk may lie not in casting women as action heroes—but in refusing to imagine them as such.