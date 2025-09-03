Chanchal Chowdhury receives Bengal Int’l Excellence Award in Kolkata

Although Chanchal Chowdhury has not worked extensively in Tollywood, his popularity in West Bengal is as high as it is in Bangladesh. This has often brought him invitations to events across the border, where he has received awards and honours. On Sunday (August 31) night, the fifth Bengal International Excellence Award and the second Kolkata Ratna Samman ceremony were held at a hotel in Kolkata, where Chanchal was present as a guest of honour. He was presented with the Bengal International Excellence Award in recognition of his outstanding contributions to acting.

The event, organised by Ad-Mrin Entertainment, honoured individuals from West Bengal and beyond for their contributions to cinema, music, and sports. Alongside Chanchal, awardees included actors Rituparna Sengupta, Laboni Sarkar, Abir Chatterjee, Kaushik Banerjee, theatre personality Surajit Bandopadhyay, singers Lagnajita and Anik Dhar, filmmaker Gautam Ghosh, and footballer Dipendu Biswas.

Bollywood actress Mandakini handed the award to Chanchal, and he later delighted the audience by singing "Shada Shada Kala Kala" upon repeated requests. "Singing is not my work," Chanchal said. "Whenever I am asked to sing on stage, I feel shy and hesitant. But since so many people requested, I sang."

In an interview after the event, Chanchal said, "It feels wonderful to receive such an award. Recognition like this increases one's passion, responsibility, and honour. It inspires me to work harder and continue entertaining audiences. For an artiste, there is nothing more to ask for. We work for the audience, and my only wish is that they continue to enjoy my work."

Speaking about his upcoming projects, Chanchal added, "All my upcoming work is for films, both in Bangladesh and Kolkata. Discussions and preparations are ongoing. Over the next six to seven months, I will be working on four to five films. I will also be working with Bratya Basu, which is almost finalised, with shooting beginning next month."

This will be Chanchal's second Tollywood film with Bratya Basu, titled "Shekor", based on two short stories by Bibhutibhushan Bandyopadhyay. He is also in talks to star in Amitabh Bhattacharjee's "Tridhara", alongside Rituparna Sengupta and Kaushik Ganguly.