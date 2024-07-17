TV & Film
Camellia Mustafa passes away

Photos: Collected

Renowned recitation artiste and actress Camellia Mustafa has passed away. 

The veteran elocutionist died this morning at a private hospital in Dhaka. Actor Sazu Khadem confirmed the news, stating that she breathed her last at a hospital in Mohakhali, Dhaka.

Camellia Mustafa was known for her recitation and acting talents. She spent some time living abroad but had been living in Bangladesh prior to her demise.

Even though many knew her as the daughter of the late actor Golam Mustafa and sister of Suborna Mustafa, her biological father was the eminent writer Shamsuddin Abul Kalam. 

After her birth her parents, Shamsuddin Abul Kalam and Hosne Ara Biju, got divorced. Her mother later married the renowned actor Golam Mustafa, and Camellia was raised in the Mustafa family.

Camellia Mustafa's death marks the end of an era for those who cherished her artistic contributions.

push notification