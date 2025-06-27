Apurba-Niha’s emotional drama ‘Ghran’ crosses 7.2 million views

Eid drama "Ghran" has emerged as a surprise hit, crossing 7.2 million views on YouTube within just two weeks of its release. Currently trending at number 20, the Masrikul Alam-directed drama has sparked emotional responses from viewers, many of whom praised its heartfelt portrayal of a son's search for his mother's forgotten birthday.

Starring Ziaul Faruq Apurba and Naznin Nahar Niha, the story—written by Imdad Babu—centres on a son who, despite being present at his girlfriend's aunt's birthday celebration, realises he doesn't even know when his own mother was born. This realisation triggers an emotional journey, set against the backdrop of Mirpur's Benarasi Palli.

Apurba's character, while selecting a sari, is aided by Rosey Siddiqui, leading into a flashback that drives the narrative forward. Veteran actress Shelly Ahsan plays the mother's role, delivering a performance that moved even the cast to tears.

Video of Ghran I ঘ্রাণ I Full Drama I Apurba I Niha I Masrikul Alam I New Bangla Eid Natok 2025

"While portraying this role, I broke down multiple times," Shelly shared. "If every mother had a son like this, the world would be a better place. 'Ghran' is not just a drama—it's a reflection of a son's return to faded memories."

Apurba remarked, "Those who've lost their mothers will cry—and even those who haven't will be touched." Niha added, "The story was so tender and emotional, I said yes immediately. Stories like this are rare."

The director revealed that this was his first project with Niha, though it is her second release. "Since 'Ghran' premiered, the love from viewers and colleagues has been overwhelming. It's a great motivation for future work," said Masrikul Alam.

Released on June 10 via the YouTube channel of Dhupchhaya Entertainment, the drama has drawn wide praise. One viewer wrote, "In this era of neglect, we need more such dramas to bring change." Another noted, "Though my mother is alive, the thought of her absence brought tears."

A third commented, "Just as the moon holds its place in the sky, this drama upholds the dignity of mothers. My deepest respect to all mothers."

The supporting cast also includes Dilara Zaman, Bardha Mithu, and Rosey Siddiqui.