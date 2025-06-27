TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri Jun 27, 2025 10:42 AM
Last update on: Fri Jun 27, 2025 10:46 AM

Most Viewed

TV & Film
TV & Film

Apurba-Niha’s emotional drama ‘Ghran’ crosses 7.2 million views

Fri Jun 27, 2025 10:42 AM
Last update on: Fri Jun 27, 2025 10:46 AM
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri Jun 27, 2025 10:42 AM Last update on: Fri Jun 27, 2025 10:46 AM
Apurba-Niha’s emotional drama ‘Ghran’ crosses 7.2 million views
Photo: Collected

Eid drama "Ghran" has emerged as a surprise hit, crossing 7.2 million views on YouTube within just two weeks of its release. Currently trending at number 20, the Masrikul Alam-directed drama has sparked emotional responses from viewers, many of whom praised its heartfelt portrayal of a son's search for his mother's forgotten birthday.

Starring Ziaul Faruq Apurba and Naznin Nahar Niha, the story—written by Imdad Babu—centres on a son who, despite being present at his girlfriend's aunt's birthday celebration, realises he doesn't even know when his own mother was born. This realisation triggers an emotional journey, set against the backdrop of Mirpur's Benarasi Palli.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Apurba's character, while selecting a sari, is aided by Rosey Siddiqui, leading into a flashback that drives the narrative forward. Veteran actress Shelly Ahsan plays the mother's role, delivering a performance that moved even the cast to tears.

"While portraying this role, I broke down multiple times," Shelly shared. "If every mother had a son like this, the world would be a better place. 'Ghran' is not just a drama—it's a reflection of a son's return to faded memories."

Apurba remarked, "Those who've lost their mothers will cry—and even those who haven't will be touched." Niha added, "The story was so tender and emotional, I said yes immediately. Stories like this are rare."

The director revealed that this was his first project with Niha, though it is her second release. "Since 'Ghran' premiered, the love from viewers and colleagues has been overwhelming. It's a great motivation for future work," said Masrikul Alam.

Released on June 10 via the YouTube channel of Dhupchhaya Entertainment, the drama has drawn wide praise. One viewer wrote, "In this era of neglect, we need more such dramas to bring change." Another noted, "Though my mother is alive, the thought of her absence brought tears."

A third commented, "Just as the moon holds its place in the sky, this drama upholds the dignity of mothers. My deepest respect to all mothers."

The supporting cast also includes Dilara Zaman, Bardha Mithu, and Rosey Siddiqui.

Related topic:
GhranRosey Siddiqui‘Ghran’ crosses 7.2 million viewsZiaul Faruq ApurbaNaznin Nahar NihaMasrikul Alam
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Uncertainty looms over 'Padatik' and 'Chaalchitro' releases in Bangladesh

Uncertainty looms over 'Padatik' and 'Chaalchitro' releases in Bangladesh

10m ago
Apurba and Niha wrap filming for a Valentine's Day special project

Apurba and Niha wrap filming for a Valentine's Day special project

5m ago
Apurba-Niha set for another collaboration

Apurba-Niha set for another collaboration

3m ago
Apurba and Tareen to debut in Tollywood this Christmas

Apurba debuts, Tareen returns to Tollywood this Christmas

8m ago
Yash-Niha starrer ‘Obujh Pakhi’ to release today

Yash-Niha starrer ‘Obujh Pakhi’ to release today

10m ago
|আন্তর্জাতিক

ইউএসএআইডির সহায়তা বন্ধ হওয়ায় ১ কোটি ৪০ লাখ মানুষের মৃত্যুর আশঙ্কা

১৩৩টি দেশের তথ্য পর্যালোচনা করে আন্তর্জাতিক গবেষক দলটি অনুমান করেছে, ২০০১ থেকে ২০২১ সালের মধ্যে উন্নয়নশীল দেশগুলোতে ৯ কোটি ১০ লাখ মানুষের অকালমৃত্যু প্রতিরোধ করেছিল ইউএসএআইডি।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

যুদ্ধবিমান ভূপাতিত হওয়ার কারণ 'রাজনৈতিক', ভারতে নতুন বিতর্ক

১ ঘণ্টা আগে