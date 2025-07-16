'Adolescence' star makes Emmy nomination history

"Adolescence" star Owen Cooper has made Emmy Awards history as one of the youngest nominees ever recognized by the prestigious US television academy.

The 15-year-old British actor has earned a nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie. Should he win, Cooper would become the youngest male actor to receive an Emmy in this category.

Prior to this, Scott Jacoby held the record, having been nominated at the age of 16 for the 1972 TV movie "That Certain Summer".

He faces competition from his "Adolescence" co-star Ashley Walters. Meanwhile, Christine Tremarco and Erin Doherty, also part of the ensemble, have been nominated for Best Supporting Actress in the same category.

Stephen Graham, the show's lead, is in the running for Best Actor. The four-part drama, centered on a 13-year-old boy accused of murdering a classmate, is also nominated for Outstanding Limited Series. Jack Thorne, who co-created the show with Graham, has received a nod for Best Writing.

"Adolescence" has garnered an impressive 13 nominations overall. However, leading this year's list is workplace satire "Severance" with 27 nominations, followed by "The Penguin" with 24 and "The White Lotus" with 23.