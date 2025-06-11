Actress Tanin Subha passes away

Dhallywood actress and a member of the Bangladesh Film Artistes' Association, Tanin Subha, passed away on Tuesday evening. She was 31.

The actress had been on life support at Popular Hospital in the capital's Dhanmondi since June 2 after falling critically ill.

According to family sources, her kidneys, brain, eyes, and heart had ceased to function, and despite medical efforts, she breathed her last at 7:57pm.

Her body will be taken to her ancestral home in Koiria union under Kalkini upazila of Madaripur district. She will be laid to rest there following her namaz-e-janaza, according to Sony Rahman, executive member of Bangladesh Film Artistes' Association.

The Bangladesh Film Artistes' Association and her fans expressed deep sorrow at her untimely demise, offering prayers and condolences to her bereaved family.

Tanin Subha entered the media industry through the audition round of "CloseUp 1" on January 1, 2012. Although she began her career as a singer, she later focused on acting.

Subah's first on-screen appearance was in a TV commercial, followed by her small-screen debut opposite Mosharraf Karim in the drama "Jamaj".

She made her silver screen debut with the film "Abastab Bhalobasha", although it was never released. Her major breakthrough came with "Matir Pori", establishing her position in the film industry.

Throughout her career, Tanin Subha acted in several films including "Bhalo Theko", "Tui Amar", "Demag", "Begum Jaan", "Bir Bangali", and "Raja Ranir Golpo". Some of her upcoming unreleased films include "Bir Mata", "Dui Rajkonna" and "Premer Bandhon".Tanin is survived by two daughters.