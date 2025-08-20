In remembrance of a sculptor of freedom: Hamiduzzaman Khan

Bangladesh's art world bid farewell to one of its brightest luminaries with the passing of Professor Hamiduzzaman Khan (1946–2025) on July 20. A remembrance ceremony was held today at the Hamiduzzaman Sculpture Park, located on the premises of Summit's Gazipur 464 MW Power Plant, where family, friends, colleagues, students, and admirers gathered to honour his legacy. Widely regarded as the country's foremost sculptor, the artist's life's work left an indelible mark on the nation's cultural and artistic landscape.

The programme began with a guided tour of the park led by his wife, sculptor Ivy Zaman, after which distinguished artists — Prof Nisar Hossain, Engineer Mainul Abedin, Nasimul Khabir Duke, and others — shared their reflections. Major General Dr Monirul Islam Akhand (Retd), managing director of Summit Power Limited, expressed gratitude to attendees. At the same time, Summit's founder and chairman, Muhammed Aziz Khan, joined virtually to recall his late friend with deep affection.

"One day, while sitting in the office, Hamid bhai said, 'I want to do something big.' I invited him to our Gazipur plant, where scraps of metal lay unused. With his gentle hands, he transformed them into art, birthing an iconic sculpture park in Bangladesh. He worked day and night, showing us how art is born from labour, how it elevates humanity. Because of him, we realised that art and industry complement each other," said Aziz Khan in tribute.

Sculpting a nation's memory

Professor Hamiduzzaman first rose to prominence with his 1976 bronze series "Remembrance 71", which captured the pain and spirit of the Liberation War. For decades, the images of the Muktijoddha (Freedom Fighter) and Birds of Freedom became almost synonymous with his name. His works, often monumental, are housed at Bangabhaban, across the Dhaka cityscape, and even internationally at Seoul Olympic Park and other sculpture gardens in South Korea.

A recipient of the Ekushey Padak, he was not only an artist but also a revered teacher at the Faculty of Fine Arts, University of Dhaka. Generations of students recall his patient mentorship, his insistence on discipline and experimentation, and his belief that art must be inseparable from life itself.

A living legacy

Perhaps his most ambitious project was the Hamiduzzaman Sculpture Park in Gazipur, established in 2019 with the support of Summit Group. Today, it features 86 sculptures and the country's longest mural, standing as a rare example of how industrial space can be transformed into an arena of cultural enrichment.

At the heart of his career was a philosophy: that art could be forged from labour, from metal scraps, from the struggles and hopes of a people. His sculptures will remain as silent yet eloquent witnesses to the ideals of freedom, resilience, and humanity.

In remembering Professor Hamiduzzaman Khan, Bangladesh honours more than a sculptor—it honours a pioneer who carved the nation's struggles and aspirations into lasting form. His work ensures that his spirit, much like the freedom he so often sculpted, will endure for generations.