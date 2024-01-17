Mouawad’s ‘Birds of a Kind’ to be showcased in Ctg

Prominent performing art institution of Chattogram, Fame - School of Dance, Drama and Music's Theatre Department is going to stage its adapted play, "Khonj", in collaboration with the Alliance Française de Chittagong.

Ashim Das and Komol Barua adapted the play "Khonj" from Lebanese-Canadian writer and director Wajdi Mouawad's popular text "Birds of a Kind". This is going to be the play's 25th production.

Fame - School of Dance, Drama and Music is going to showcase five shows of the Ashim Das directorial play between January 18 and 20 at the Theatre Institute, a convention centre in Chattogram.

The first show is going to be performed on Thursday at 7:00pm, and the rest of the shows will be showcased at 4:00pm and 7:00pm on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Weaving together multiple dialects and divergent worlds of experience, this powerful contemporary drama probes to the very heart of who we are – or think we are. The play revolves around a plot that invokes power dimensions among cast, class and ideology, egoistic conflicts, and the eternal existential crisis of human beings.

Jishu Das, Mubidur Sujat, Komol Barua, Sabiha Binte Jashim, Dipto Chakraborty, Pooja Chakraborty, Sourav Hossain, Amita Barua, and Shaon De, amongst others, will be performing in the play.