‘Learning from Puran Dhaka’: Research teams unite to preserve lost heritage

An architectural exhibition titled "Learning from Puran Dhaka: Exploring the Future of Living Heritage" is currently underway at La Galerie of Alliance Française de Dhaka. Organised by a collaborative effort of architecture students from various prestigious universities and supported by distinguished dignitaries, the exhibition aims to shed light on the rich cultural heritage of Puran Dhaka and its significance in shaping the future urban landscape.

The inauguration event was graced by the esteemed presence of notable figures, including Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation, Ambassador Charles Whiteley of the European Union in Bangladesh, Ambassador Marie Masdupuy of France to Bangladesh, Ambassador Antonio Alessandro of Italy in Bangladesh, Chargé d'affaires Thijs Woudstra of the Embassy of the Kingdom of Netherlands in Bangladesh, and Prof Dr Khandaker Shabbir Ahmed, president of the Institute of Architects Bangladesh.

The exhibition showcases the culmination of a two-week architectural research study conducted by a diverse group of students from renowned universities like ENSA - Paris la Villette, BUET - Dhaka, BVCOA - Navi Mumbai, CAT - Trivandrum, and Mokpo University - South Korea. Dividing themselves into several working groups, they explored a diverse range of themes, including endangered heritage, circular economy, urban agriculture, innovation within traditional activities, informal sectors, public space distribution, and corporate culture within the context of Puran Dhaka. Their research shed light on the pressing challenges faced by Dhaka amidst its rapid urbanisation, particularly the risk of losing its architectural and living heritage.

A living heritage exhibition normally celebrates and preserves the cultural traditions, practices, and artifacts of a particular region. Unlike conventional exhibitions, it aims to highlight the ongoing vitality and relevance of cultural practices in contemporary society. Led by a team of 12 mentors, the 44 students mapped and documented these facets of Puran Dhaka's cultural fabric.

Their study encompassed a wide spectrum of elements, ranging from the evolution of historical landmarks like Bara Katra and the preservation of traditional crafts such as Shankhari bangle-making to the enduring literary and cultural legacy of neighbourhoods like Bangla Bazar. Through meticulous fieldwork and documentation, the students unearthed various aspects of living heritage still thriving amidst the labyrinthine streets of the old city.

This exhibition features an eclectic mix of visual presentations, ranging from typology maps and architectural layouts to intricate designs and illustrations. It provides a comprehensive overview of their findings, highlighting the intricate relationship between Puran Dhaka and the river Buriganga, serving as both a lifeline and a source of inspiration for the city's inhabitants, along with the challenges posed by rapid urbanisation. Each exhibit offered a glimpse into the vibrant history of Puran Dhaka's cultural heritage, inviting visitors to contemplate the intersection of tradition and modernity in urban development.

The typology maps provided a comprehensive overview of the neighborhood's architectural diversity, while architectural layouts and designs offered insights into the evolution of traditional building styles. In addition to traditional exhibits, the event also showcases more unconventional forms of artistic expression, including illustrations and comic strips. These creative interpretations added a unique dimension to the exhibition, allowing attendees to engage with Puran Dhaka's cultural heritage in innovative ways.

The exhibition will remain open until Friday, February 23, from 3:00pm to 9:00pm.