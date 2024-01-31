Theatre & Arts
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Jan 31, 2024 04:39 PM
Last update on: Wed Jan 31, 2024 04:45 PM

Theatre & Arts

Drishyakavya’s play ‘Otopor Pronoy’ to stage today

Photos: Collected

Popular theatre troupe Drishyakavya's play "Otopor Pronoy", an adaptation of William Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet", is all set to be staged today.

The play will be showcased at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy's National Theatre Hall, today at 7pm. The play has been directed by HM Motaleb and is based on Ruma Modak's adapted script of the famous play.

Like William Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet", the plot of the play revolves around two families, who differ from each other in terms of religion in the adapted backdrop of a city in Bangladesh. Amidst the ever-growing rivalry and conflict between the two influential families, two young members of the respective families, Jui and Rumman, fall in love with each other. 

As their love story progresses, two members of their families get killed, leading to a brutal communal riot in the city. After the incident, Jui's marriage to a wealthy businessman is fixed by her family, which leads to the play's climactic end.

Director of the play, HM Motaleb, said, "We tried our best to bring the famous romantic play to the stage. I am sure that the audience will love it."

HM Motaleb, Moushumi Begum, Rimon Saha, Nairuj Sifat, Ashraful Ariyan, Chitra Saha, and Abul Hasnat, amongst others, performed in the play.

Drishyakavya Theatre TroupeOtopor PronoyRomeo and JulietWilliam Shakespeare
