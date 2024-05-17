Dhaka American Women’s Club brings together women artistes for noble cause

The silent auction event, titled “Women in Art” raised funds for non-profit organisations supporting women and children’s programmes in Bangladesh.

The Dhaka American Women's Club (DAWC) brought together over 150 art enthusiasts and philanthropists at the Gulshan Club on Friday (May 10), for its fundraising event, "Women in Art".

This event showcased the talents of 28 emerging and established Bangladeshi women artistes, including notable names such as Kanak Chanpa Chakma, Rokeya Sultana, Maksuda Iqbal Nipa, Kuhu Plamondon, Monica Jahan Bose, Gulshan Hossain, and Vinita Karim.

Amongst the pieces up for bid were two photographs by Paddmini Chakma, a DAWC grant recipient from the Chittagong Hill Tracts-based organisation Supporting People and Rebuilding Communities (SPaRC). Proceeds from the auction will be directed towards non-profit organisations dedicated to empowering women and children across Bangladesh.

Over the past two years, DAWC has supported six NGOs that address issues such as children's education, leadership opportunities for girls through sports, public health awareness, and the livelihoods and rights of indigenous women.

"We are tremendously grateful to everyone who came out to celebrate talented Bangladeshi women artistes and support a good cause," noted DAWC President Kerry Breen. "The response to the art was just amazing, and we hope the artists have gained new long-term followers," she added.

The event also featured a compelling panel discussion with two influential women in the art world – Nadia Samdani, president of the Samdani Art Foundation, and Nusrat Mahmud, co-founder of Brihatta Art Foundation. They highlighted the impressive rise of Bangladeshi women artistes on the global stage, noting their increasing presence in international art galleries and museums.

The artwork was curated by DAWC Board Member Rumana Habib, with assistance from Md Abu Soyeb Jewel of ArtSense. Mutual Trust Bank (MTB) was the main sponsor of the event, reinforcing the importance of corporate support in such philanthropic endeavours.

Founded in the 1970s, DAWC is a dynamic voluntary organisation for American and Canadian women, dedicated to fostering a strong sense of community and engaging in impactful fundraising events.