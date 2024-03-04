‘Art of Bangladesh’: Dina Zaman curates spectacular showcase of Bangladeshi Talent in Ohio

Earlier on February 2, the Greater Columbus Arts Council (GCAC) in Ohio, USA, unveiled a captivating exhibition titled "Art of Bangladesh". Curated by Dina Zaman, a graduate of the Faculty of Fine Arts, University of Dhaka, this exhibition promises to be a celebration of Bangladeshi art and culture, captivating audiences for three months with a diverse collection of creativity.

The opening ceremony of the first exhibition of Bangladeshi art in Ohio was graced by esteemed guests including Tom Katzenmeyer, president and CEO of GCAC, along with key figures from the arts community such as Alison Barret, vice President of Grants and Community Engagement; Jami Goldstein, vice President of Marketing, Communications and Events; and Khaila Carr, coordinator of Grants and Community Engagement.

Dina Zaman, the curator of the event, is an emerging artist from Bangladesh, who has been residing in Ohio, United States, since her graduation. Every year, a cultural exchange programme takes place in the state's Governor's office, in one of which Dina participated last year. She loved how diversified the art and culture are in the Columbus community. Dina remembered how different artists represented their countries in colourful and vibrant ways. She especially loved the Ethiopian art. It made her think of her own country. She said, "I love how art has become a part of life for the Bangladeshi people."

Within a few months of working with GCAC, Dina was offered an opportunity to portray Bangladeshi art at an exhibition, which was funded by the organisation. The condition was that the artists needed to be based in the city of Columbus. As Dina had been working with women and children for a long time, she found a few Bangladeshi women who were interested in the programme.

Collaborating with GCAC, Dina embarked on a mission to showcase the talents of Bangladeshi women residing in Columbus, guiding them through a transformative three-month workshop where they poured their hearts into portraying the beauty of Bangladesh.

The result is a breathtaking collection featuring works such as "Tale of a Brown Girl", depictions of Bangladesh's landscapes, rickshaw paintings, Nokshi Katha, Potchitro, Old Dhaka, and more, each infused with the artists' passion for their homeland. Despite being non-professional artists, these women embraced the challenge wholeheartedly, infusing their creations with the spirit of Bangladesh.

Visitors to the exhibition, open until April 30, will have the privilege of experiencing the diverse facets of Bangladeshi culture through the eyes of these talented artists. Moreover, the success of this event ensures that Bangladesh will have a prominent place in Ohio's future cultural exchange programmes.

The participating artists– Zakia Sultana, Sabhat Abedin, Razia Suroor, Mosharrat Shams, Sylvia Pandit, Tania Nur Siddique, Mahbuba Yeasmin, Manha Shams, and curator Dina Zaman herself– have collectively painted a vivid portrait of their heritage, demonstrating the power of art to transcend borders and unite communities. Through "Art of Bangladesh", they have not only showcased their talent but also honoured their country and its people on the global stage, leaving a lasting impression on Ohio's cultural landscape.