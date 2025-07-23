Theatre & Arts
Afsana Mimi brings forest fable to life with child artistes in ‘Boner Dhare Nodi’

Ichchhetola theatre troupe
Photo: Collected

A new children's play, "Boner Dhare Nodi" (A River by the Forest), will premiere this Friday at the Bangladesh Mahila Samity on Bailey Road. 

Directed by Farhad Ahmed Shamim and produced under the creative leadership of celebrated actress and director Afsana Mimi, the production marks the first stage performance from Ichchhetola, a new creative space for children launched in Uttara Sector 12.

Adapted by Soumitra Basu, "Boner Dhare Nodi" is set along a riverbank deep in the forest, where animals—wolves, elephants, deer, rabbits, monkeys, butterflies—live in harmony until a territorial dispute arises. 

Tensions escalate when a wolf and elephant both claim rights to the river, only to be interrupted by an even more disruptive force: humans. Armed hunters arrive, declaring the forest as their own, sparking a larger conflict over ownership, violence, and survival.

The allegorical narrative explores questions of co-existence, conflict, and environmental crisis through the lens of a child-friendly but thought-provoking fable. 

With live music composed by Debashish Dev, lighting and set design by Shaiful Islam, and production managed by Sanjit Supto, the play showcases the collaborative efforts of a team deeply committed to child artistes.

The cast features over 20 young performers including Hrido, Rajkonna, Divya, Pratti, Aruddho, Jaif, Sachmin, Ariba, Namira, Anas, Arusha, Ahnaf, Anushka, Aishi, Jayita, and Anayas—most of whom have been training at Ichchhetola under Mimi's guidance in acting, dance, and performance.

Speaking about the initiative, Mimi said, "Ichchhetola is not just a place for learning—it's a space for joy, imagination, and emotional growth. Theatre helps children observe life closely, express freely, and build empathy. 'Boner Dhare Nodi' is our way of telling a story together, one that reflects both the wonder and the worries of our time."

Showtimes for the premiere are scheduled at 5:30pm and 7:30pm on July 25. Tickets will be available at the venue.

