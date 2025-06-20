Pioneering photographer Chanchal Mahmood passes away

A legend in the country's fashion photography scene, Chanchal Mahmood, has passed away.

Photographer Shahadat Parvez told the media that Chanchal Mahmood breathed last at around 9 pm on Friday at Labaid Hospital in Dhanmondi, Dhaka.

Chanchal Mahmood had been suffering from illness for several years. He was admitted to the hospital four days ago.

Shahadat Parvez, who was one of his students, said, "His kidneys and heart were in poor condition. He had suffered from five heart attacks in the past. Today, he had two more. In total, he experienced seven heart attacks."

According to Shahadat Parvez, Chanchal Mahmood is likely to be buried at Banani Graveyard after Zuhr prayers on Saturday.

Chanchal Mahmood had worked as a photographer for more than four and a half decades. He was a familiar name in the field of fashion photography in Bangladesh.

He ran a training centre named 'Chanchal Mahmud Photography'. Several exhibitions have been held featuring his work. He was also associated with the Bangladesh Photographic Society.

Chanchal is widely regarded as a pioneer in model and fashion photography in Bangladesh.

Many well-known film and television personalities—such as Shabnur, Moushumi, Salman Shah, Nobel, Afsana Mimi, and Shomi Kaiser—rose to prominence in top magazines, newspapers, tabloids, and fashion campaigns thanks to the distinctive charm of his photography.