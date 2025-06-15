Miss Palestine Yara Bishi joins Miss Bangladesh 2025 as judge

Miss Palestine 2023, Yara Bishi, has been officially announced as a judge for the Miss Bangladesh Beauty Pageant 2025. The celebrated model and human rights lawyer is globally known for advocating truth, dignity, and women's empowerment amidst ongoing conflict.

The organisers describe Yara as a symbol of resistance and grace under pressure, noting that her presence on the judging panel brings a powerful international voice and a deeper representation of diversity and justice. Her career, spanning international fashion campaigns and legal activism, has made her a standout figure in style and substance.

"Miss Bangladesh 2025 is more than a pageant—it's a platform for global sisterhood, purpose, and change," stated National Director Meghna Alam. "With voices like Yara's, we are proud to highlight the courage and conviction that define true beauty."

Yara's participation is expected to add depth and global resonance to the event, which is a celebration of empowerment and international solidarity.