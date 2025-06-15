‘Babar Chaya’: A heartfelt tribute to fathers on Father’s Day

Today marks World Father's Day, observed globally on the third Sunday of June to honour the unconditional love, strength, and sacrifice of fathers. Commemorating this special day, a touching drama titled "Babar Chaya" is out on YouTube now..

Initially aired during the Eid-ul-Azha festival, the drama received a warm reception on television. It was officially released yesterday on the Hia Entertainment YouTube channel, allowing a broader audience to experience its emotional depth.

Veteran actor Tariq Anam Khan takes on the central role of the father, portraying a man who, despite his old age, continues to work as a security guard to provide for his wife and daughter. Monira Mithu plays the wife, while Aisha Khan appears as their daughter.

The story follows the father's silent struggles and his unwavering dedication to his family, even as he faces a dangerous situation at work. The drama highlights how he prioritises his family's well-being over his own health and comfort.

The supporting cast includes Abu Hurayra Tanvir, Hanif Palowan, Joy Raz, and Mukul Siraz, among others. "Babar Chaya" is written by Kabbo Hasan and directed by Hasan Rezaul.

Speaking about the project, director Hasan Rezaul said, "In everyone's life, a mother holds a unique place. But a father's hard work is also incomparable. The word 'father' signifies a hand of trust, a sheltering tree, and a figure of respect. No matter how much pain they endure, fathers rarely express it. Throughout their lives, they continue to make sacrifices for their families. 'Babar Chaya' has been made as a tribute to all the fathers in the world. Through this drama, I've tried to portray the depth of those sacrifices."

He further added, "Ever since it was aired on television, many people have been calling to share how much they liked it. Even after its release on YouTube, viewers are leaving heartfelt comments. They're able to connect with the story on a personal level. Many scenes in this drama will remind the audience of their own fathers."