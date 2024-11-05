IFFI to honour centenary milestones of four celebrated icons

IFFI to feature restored classics including “Awaara” and “Hum Dono” as part of its tribute to the four legends.

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is set to celebrate the centenaries of four titans of Indian cinema—Raj Kapoor, Tapan Sinha, Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR), and Mohammed Rafi—at its 55th edition in Goa this year. The festival will showcase restored versions of iconic films to honour their immense contributions to Indian cinema, as announced by organisers on Monday.

Kicking off on November 20, the nine-day gala will begin with a grand tribute to these icons, featuring an audio-visual journey through their remarkable careers.According to the official statement, "The 55th IFFI's centenary celebrations are an homage to the enduring influence of Raj Kapoor, Tapan Sinha, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, and Mohammed Rafi on Indian cinema. By bringing together art, history, and interactive experiences, IFFI seeks to inspire future generations through the legacies of these luminaries."

Key dates at the festival will include individual tributes— ANR will be celebrated on November 22, Raj Kapoor on November 24, Mohammed Rafi on November 26, and Tapan Sinha on November 27. These tributes will not only showcase the actors' timeless works but will also include panel discussions and sessions with special guests, providing intimate insights into their lives and legacies.

ANR, a Telugu cinema icon, will be honoured with the screening of a restored version of his 1953 classic "Devadasu". His birth centenary was celebrated on September 20.

Tapan Sinha, one of the most influential Bengali directors and a contemporary of Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak, and Mrinal Sen, will be remembered with the presentation of his 1976 film "Harmonium". Sinha's centenary was observed on October 2.

The festival will pay tribute to Raj Kapoor, often hailed as the Showman of Indian Cinema, with a screening of his restored 1951 film "Awaara". Kapoor, known for his multifaceted contributions to Bollywood, will be celebrated on November 24, just weeks before his official birth centenary on December 14.

Mohammed Rafi, one of India's most legendary playback singers, will be honoured through his timeless songs in the 1961 film "Hum Dono", which will also be screened with enhanced audio and visuals. Rafi's centenary will officially fall on December 24.

In a special tribute, IFFI will introduce a unique "My Stamp" dedicated to these cinema greats and launch a "Caravan of Songs," which will showcase 150 songs by Kapoor and Rafi, along with 75 tracks associated with ANR and Sinha.

The celebrations will also include an exhibition of rare memorabilia, photographs, and artefacts from the personal collections of the four legends, available for viewing throughout the festival.

Thematic activities such as quizzes and a sand art illustration by renowned artist Sudarshan Pattnaik will further engage audiences in honouring these film icons.

IFFI 2024 will wrap up on November 28, after paying homage to the enduring legacy of Indian cinema's most celebrated figures.

