Sabina Yasmin’s 71st Birthday: Shakib Khan shares emotional tribute

Stars from various sectors of showbiz including Dhallywood megastar Shakib Khan have extended their heartfelt wishes to legendary Bangladeshi singer Sabina Yasmin on her 71st birthday.

Sharing an emotional tribute from his verified Facebook page on Thursday (September 4), the actor praised her timeless voice and enduring impact on generations of listeners.

Shakib wrote, "There is a strange magic in her voice that touches the morning light as well as the silence of the night. Sometimes through songs of old films, sometimes behind the radio, or in the echoes of our lives, yet her name remains immaculate in our hearts — Sabina Yasmin."

He added, "Generations have changed, times have shifted, technology has brought a new era. Yet, the charm of her voice remains equally popular and relevant."

"Listening to any song she sang 50 years ago still touches the heart and soothes the soul today. On the birthday of this legendary singer, I offer my heartfelt greetings and love. Wishing you good health and a long life," Shakib concluded.

Born Dilshad Yasmin on September 4, 1954, Sabina Yasmin made her first playback debut in the 1967 film 'Agun Niye Khela', produced by Zahir Raihan with music by Altaf Mahmud. She had earlier sung as a child artist in the film 'Notun Sur'.

Over her illustrious career, Sabina Yasmin has recorded thousands of songs and won countless admirers. Her accolades include the Independence Award, Ekushey Padak, and 14 National Film Awards.

Celebrating 71 years today, she continues to mesmerize listeners with her music. Age has not dimmed her voice, which still shines as brightly as it did on her very first day.