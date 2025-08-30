Reminiscing Abdul Jabbar’s five most beloved songs

The day marks the death anniversary of esteemed vocalist Abdul Jabbar, who passed away eight years ago. The late Ekushey Padak and Independence Award (Swadhinata Padak) recipient earned lasting recognition through his playback songs and his stirring performances at Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra during the Liberation War.

To commemorate the singer hailing from Kushtia today, here's a look back at a collection of five of his finest love songs:

"Ore Nil Doriya" is a widely famous song from the 1978 film "Sareng Bou". Under Abdullah Al Mamun's direction and actor Farooque's lip-syncing performance, it truly shone through and became eternal.

"Peech Dhala Ei Pothtare", penned by Ahmed Zaman Chowdhury and composed by Robin Ghosh, was brought to life on screen by Razzak and Babita in the film "Pitch Dhala Path". The song continues to delight audiences to this day.

"Tumi Acho Sobi Ache" is an impassioned romantic number from the film "Sokhi Tumi Kar" and became widely admired by audiences.

"Ek Buk Jala Niye", featured in the 1975 film "Mastan", remains unequivocally loved to this day. It was written by Ahmed Zaman Chowdhury and composed by famed Azad Rahman.

"Shotru Tumi Bondhu Tumi", from the Razzak–Shabana starrer "Anuraag", was released in 1979. The iconic on-screen pair made the song unforgettable in the film.