Remembering Jewel: A musical tribute in his honour

It has been one year since the passing of singer Hassan Abidur Reja Jewel, best known for his iconic 90s tracks such as "Ek Bikele" and "Bedona Shudhui Bedona".

To mark his first death anniversary, a commemorative event titled "Jewel Mohakale Ek Bochhor" has been organised.

Speaking to a local media, Jewel's brother Mohibur Reza Rubel shared that the memorial will bring together the late artiste's colleagues from the music industry and his former workplace, along with friends and family. The event will include musical performances, personal stories and tributes celebrating Jewel's life and work.

Musician Bappa Mazumder and other notable figures from the music scene are expected to attend.

The memorial will take place at 6:30pm on Friday (August 1) at the Nilima Ibrahim Auditorium of the Women's Association (Mahila Samity) in Bailey Road.

Rubel noted, "There will be prayers, a discussion, and a visual story showcasing Jewel's journey. His songs will be performed, and attendees will share their memories of him."

He also mentioned that plans for a publication on Jewel will be proposed to his colleagues during the event.

Diagnosed with cancer in 2011, Jewel continued his musical pursuits despite battling the illness for years.

In addition to his singing career, Jewel was also a television programme producer and was involved in event management.

Jewel entered the music scene during the early 1990s, a time when band music was gaining immense popularity in Bangladesh. His debut album "Kuasha Prohor" was released in 1993, followed by a string of successful records: "Ek Bikelay" (1994), "Amar Achhe Andhokar" (1995), "Ekta Manush" (1996), "Beshi Kichu Noy" (1998), "Bedona Shudhu-i Bedonar" (1999), "Firti Pothey" (2003), "Dorja Khola Bari" (2009), and "Emon Keno Holo" (2017).

Among his ten solo albums, "Ek Bikele" remains the most popular, earning him the affectionate title "Ek Bikeler Jewel".