Nancy, Milon reunite for a musical comeback after nine years

It's been nearly a decade since popular singers Nazmun Munira Nancy and Muhammad Milon last collaborated on a musical endeavour. However, breaking the long hiatus, they recently graced the airwaves with their harmonious voices in a duet song titled "Bolbo Koto Ar".

Penned by the talented wordsmith Robiul Islam Jibon and set to music by the skilled composer Imran Mahmudul, this song marks a long-awaited return to the limelight for the duo.

Reflecting on this much-anticipated release, Milon expressed his delight, stating, "After a lengthy hiatus of nine years, Nancy apu and I have once again joined forces in a song. Imran bhai's masterful composition sets the perfect backdrop for the poignant lyrics crafted by Jibon bhai. I am hopeful that this musical collaboration will resonate with audiences far and wide."

Their previous musical collaboration dates back to nine years ago when they lent their voices to the enchanting melody "Dana Kata Pori", released under the banner of CD Choice. Composed by Imran Mahmudul and penned by Snehashish Ghosh, this song left a lasting impression on listeners and became a massive hit.

Milon fondly reminisced about their earlier collaboration, describing it as a dream come true. He said, "When I first sang with Nancy apu nine years ago, it felt surreal. Now, as we reunite for the new song, it's like reliving that dream. Imran bhai's musical arrangement adds another layer of depth to our performance."

Milon's musical journey gained momentum a decade ago with the release of the album "Shokhi Valobasha Kare Koy". Since then, he has captivated audiences with a string of hits, including 'Tumi Chara", "Ektu Ektu Kore", "Chupi Chupi", "Lokkhi Shona", "Moner Dukkho", "Prem Rog", "Koto Je Valobashi", "Paina Toke", among others. His versatile talent has also found expression in the realm of cinema, with several of his songs gracing the silver screen.

As the echoes of Milon and Nancy's melodic reunion reverberate through the airwaves, fans eagerly anticipate more musical marvels from this dynamic duo.