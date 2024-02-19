Nakul Kumar Biswas hospitalised after falling from roof

Renowned musician Nakul Kumar Biswas is currently hospitalised after falling from the rooftop of his residence, with a significant injury.

Upon falling from his rooftop, the singer lost consciousness and was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance on Thursday noon. Later, due to the severity of the situation, he was transferred to Popular Medical College Hospital in the capital for advanced medical care.

The news of the incident was made public on Sunday night (February 18) through social media by the singer himself. In a video posted, Nakul shared that he fell while cutting branches from a Shimul (Red silk-cotton) tree which surrounded on the rooftop of his residence in Kalagachhia village in Madaripur Sadar Upazila.

Locals who witnessed the incident rushed to help, finding the acclaimed vocalist in an unconscious state. The ambulance was immediately called to take Nakul to the district hospital. As his condition deteriorated, he was later sent to the aforementioned hospital for further treatment.

Nakul Kumar Biswas himself shared the incident on his Facebook page, stating, "I am not in a good state as I am undergoing treatment for the injuries caused by the fall. Once the reports arrive, I will be able to take further medical assistance. I request everyone to pray for my well-being."

Dr. Abu Safar Hawladar, a physician at Madaripur Sadar Hospital, confirmed that Nakul Kumar Biswas did not have any severe damage, although he is experiencing pain in various parts of his body due to the fatal fall. "With proper medical treatment, he will be alright," the physician said.

Nakul Kumar Biswas first came to prominence with popular magazine programme "Ityadi" with his soulful improvisation renditions of folk songs. The singer, a well-regarded name in Bangladeshi music industry, has been enthralling audiences with his performances in different regional and television programmes since then.