Wed Aug 13, 2025 06:02 PM
Last update on: Wed Aug 13, 2025 06:10 PM

Chirkutt enthralls Manchester

Wed Aug 13, 2025 06:02 PM
Last update on: Wed Aug 13, 2025 06:10 PM
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Aug 13, 2025 06:02 PM Last update on: Wed Aug 13, 2025 06:10 PM
Chirkutt
Photos: Collected | Visual: Star

Bangladeshi band Chirkutt lit up Manchester with an electrifying performance at Summerfest 2025 on August 7, held at the Aberna Campus of UK Management College. The event drew an eclectic crowd of international students and expatriates, many traveling specifically to see the band live.

Reels shared by Chirkutt captured audiences singing and dancing in unison, as hits like "Jadur Shohor", "More Jabo", and "Kanamachi" reverberated through the venue. From Manchester, lead vocalist Sharmin Sultana Sumi reflected on the experience:

"It was a very colorful festival. Many expatriate Bangladeshis who love Chirkutt attended. We sang together, and everyone appreciated it. For 14–15 years we have been performing abroad, and it feels wonderful to represent Bangla music in such events and spread it to the world. If we can bring even a little joy to someone, that is our reward. Manchester loved Chirkutt. We are grateful to UKMC Manchester and the organisers for their sincerity and hospitality."

Chirkutt

The performance coincided with the recent release of Chirkutt's fourth studio album, "Bhalobashasongro" (A Collection of Love), entirely written and composed by Sumi. Available on major digital platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and Facebook Music, the album's lead track, Dami, has already captured audiences worldwide.

"We sang our favourite songs together," Sumi added. "But what surprised me most was that many people had already heard Dami from our new album. Everyone loved it. We are deeply moved by the love we received from the audience."

Chirkutt plans to hold a series of concerts in Bangladesh to promote the new album, while work on their next project is already underway.

Chirkutt

The band's current lineup features Sharmin Sultana Sumi on lyrics, composition, and vocals; Pavel Areen handling sound production and drums; Raihan Islam Shubhro on rhythm guitar; Divya Naser on lead guitar and harmony vocals; Ishmamuel Farhad on bass guitar; Raihan Parvez Akond Pranto on banjo, mandolin, ukulele, guitar, and strumstick; Iyar Hossain on keyboard, harmonium, and violin; and Faez Sagar as the sound engineer.

Chirkutt bandChirkutt
