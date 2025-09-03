BTS to film new music video in US, comeback album eyed for March 2026

BTS is gearing up for a long-awaited full-group comeback. After spending nearly two months in Los Angeles working on new material, the group has now returned to South Korea, though only briefly. According to South Korean media outlet Star News, RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook will soon head back to the US to film the music video for their upcoming track. The group is reportedly targeting March 2026 for the release of their new album.

During their stay in Los Angeles, the septet collaborated with international producers and composers. In a recent livestream, Jungkook revealed that recording had not yet begun, with the focus so far on track production. Industry insiders have confirmed that the album's concept and visuals are already finalised, while recording is now in progress.

The project will mark BTS' first official release in over three years, since their 10th anniversary single "Take Two" dropped in June 2023. While the album is expected in March, reports suggest the group may follow tradition by unveiling a pre-release single beforehand.

Following the album's release, BTS is also expected to embark on a new world tour—their first in nearly four years. Their last live performance was the free concert in Busan in October 2022, shortly after concluding the "BTS Permission to Dance on Stage" tour earlier that year.