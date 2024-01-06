Turnout the main challenge for EC

Experts say election to be less competitive due to boycott by BNP, allies

The main challenge for the Election Commission will be to hold a peaceful, acceptable election with high voter turnout as campaigning ended with little festivity, violations of the electoral code of conduct and violence.

Former election commissioners also said this is still uncertain that voters can cast their votes freely. They pointed out that major opposition BNP has boycotted the polls, so it is less competitive and festive.

Except for the ruling Awami League, campaigns by other parties were barely visible this time, they said.

"This time campaign lacks festivity. Many candidates did not pay heed to the electoral code of conduct and there was some violence. We hoped that the way the January 7 polls is going to take place, the number of incidents of violating the electoral code and violence will be less," said Brig Gen (retd) Sakhawat Hussain, a former election commissioner.

"There is still confusion that voters will be able to vote freely," he told The Daily Star yesterday evening.

The electioneering ended 8:00am yesterday.

At least three people were killed in pre-polls violence since December 18, when the campaigning kicked off.

According to media, at least 156 incidents of violence occurred across the country.

Electoral enquiry committees, formed by the EC to probe polls irregularities, issued about 600 show-cause notices to candidates and their supporters.

Sakhawat said one of the major challenges the EC will face is voter turnout. "I'm not sure that voters will go to cast their ballots spontaneously. If they don't and this responsibility will lie with the Election Commission."

Preventing violence and whether the election will be meaningful will be some other challenges for the commission, he added.

"This election is already questionable as a major political party is not joining it," said Rafiqul Islam, another former election commissioner.

He added that gaining credibility after the polls will be another major challenge for the EC.

Sixteen political parties, including BNP and its allies, are boycotting the election, saying that a free and fair election is not possible under the incumbent government.

Regarding the voter turnout, Rafiqul said if one percent vote is cast, the polls will get legality but not legitimacy.

He added that tackling violence will be a huge task for the commission.

"Since some parties are boycotting the election this time, voter turnout at the polling stations is definitely a bit challenging. It is not the responsibility of the Election Commission to bring the voters to the polling centres," said Election Commissioner Brig Gen (retd) Ahsan Habib Khan.

"Our responsibility is to ensure a situation in which candidates can campaign freely, and voters can return home safely by casting their votes without any hindrance. The commission has taken all necessary measures for this."

"Whatever the voter turnout is, the election will be acceptable. It will be free, fair and impartial. If there are fake votes or any irregularities in any centre, we will cancel voting at the centre," he said.