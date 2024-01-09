Saghata upazila parishad chairman attacked in Gaibandha

He was polling agent for independent candidate

The chairman of Gaibandha's Saghata upazila parishad was attacked allegedly by supporters of the newly-elected Awami League candidate, a day after the election.

Jahangir Kabir, also vice-president of Gaibandha district Jubo League, was beaten allegedly by supporters of his rival and AL MP-elect Mahmud Hasan Ripon, reports our Bogura correspondent.

Jahangir was the polling agent of independent candidate Farzana Rabbi Bubli, daughter of the late deputy speaker Fazle Rabbi Mia.

The incident occurred at Varatkhali of the upazila around 4:30pm when Jahangir was returning home with his family after attending a funeral, said police and family members.

Jahangir was taken to Gaibandha General Hospital and later referred to Dhaka.

Jahangir's mother Jahura Begum told reporters, "A group of 40-50 men stopped our CNG [auto-rickshaw] and 10 people carrying sticks and rods dragged my son and beat him severely."

Contacted, Farzana Rabbi Bubli said it was the work of her opponent Mahmud Hasan Ripon.

Ripon's supporters, led by Mosharaf Hossain, chairman of Saghata Union Parishad, attacked Jahangir, she alleged.

Rakib Hossain, officer-in-charge of Saghata Police Station said, "Jahangir was beaten in front of his mother and wife. The attack was led by Mosharaf Hossain, who is absconding. We are trying to arrest the attackers."

The OC also said the attack was carried out due to personal rivalry.

Mahmud Hasan Ripon could not reached, despite several attempts.