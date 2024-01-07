RCC panel mayor detained for ‘intimidating voters’

Joint forces early today detained a panel mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) on charge of intimidating voters in Sagarpara area of the city.

Nizam-ul Azim, also the councillor of ward no. 21, was handed over to Rapid Action Battalion-5 (Rab-5), said Sabiha Sultana, additional deputy magistrate of Rajshahi.

An executive magistrate led the drive of the joint forces comprising police, Rab and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and detained him from his house around 1:30am, she said.

"Rab members will interrogate him. If he is found guilty, legal action will be taken against him," she said.

The arrested was made after the 14-party alliance candidate Fazle Hossain Badsha submitted a complaint with the returning officer, alleging that Nizam was engaged in intimidating voters.

He confiscated the TCB cards and other documents from different government allowances recipients of Sagarpara and asked them to vote for certain a candidate, the complaint said.