BSS, Dhaka
Mon Jan 15, 2024 08:35 PM
Last update on: Mon Jan 15, 2024 08:55 PM

Newly-elected MP from Mymensingh-3 takes oath

Photo: BSS

Newly-elected lawmaker from Mymensingh-3 Nilufar Anjum today took oath of her office as the MP in the 12th Jatiya Sangsad, which is slated to go into maiden session on January 30.

Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury administered the oath to Nilufar, who has been elected as the lawmaker with the ruling Awami League's ticket, said a press release.

Parliament Secretariat Senior Secretary KM Abdus Salam conducted the oath-taking ceremony.

Deputy Speaker Md Shamsul Haque Tuku, Chief Whip Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury, Whip Iqbalur Rahim, and lawmaker Nahim Razzaq were present at the ceremony.

After taking the oath, Nilufar signed the oath book as per custom.

Nilufar Anjum was declared MP on January 13 after re-voting in Bhalukapur High School centre as the voting was postponed on charge of irregularities on January 7.

