Voting for the 12th parliamentary election began at 8:00am amid tight security across the country and will continue until 4:00pm without any break.

The Daily Star photographers are on the ground to capture the moments at the polling centres across the country.

Mitali Bidyapith, Dhaka. Photo: Star

Photo: Palash Khan/Star

Voters stand in lines to cast their votes at a polling centre in Narayanganj's Rupganj. Photo: Prabir Das/Star

A polling centre at Dhaka's Mohakhali. Photo: Rashed Shumon/Star

Voters cast their votes at a polling centre in Narayanganj's Rupganj. Photo: Prabir Das/Star

An elderly woman came to vote in Narayanganj's Rupganj. Photo: Prabir Das/Star

Less voters seen at a polling centre in Kulaura, Moulvibazar. Photo: Mintu Deshwara/Star

Polling officers are waiting for voters at a polling centre at Dhaka's Mohakhali. Photo: Rashed Shumon/Star

Voters gather to know their information in Narayanganj. Photo: Prabir Das

Voter casting vote at Bharatchandra High School in Narayanganj. Photo: Prabir Das

Young voters rush to the polling centres to cast their votes in Karail, Dhaka. Photo: Rashed Shumon/Star

A female voter cast vote. Photo: Palash Khan