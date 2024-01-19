Election wasn’t participatory enough: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal yesterday said the 12th parliamentary election was not enough participatory, but the nation could overcome a crisis through this election.

"We are satisfied as there were not many incidents of irregularities in the polls, which had been a cause of concern," he said while speaking at an event at the Election Commission office.

The CEC said that with this election, people got relief from anxiety, but did not get any permanent solution.

"Election is not a philosophy, it's a bureaucratic process. Politics and democracy are a philosophy. Popularity is checked through polls. Election is needed for the sake of democracy, which is why political leaders should find out a way to get rid of the crisis," he said.

The CEC added that the crisis still remains as the polls had not been acceptable to some parties. They not only took part in the election but also tried to stop it.

"If such crisis is created every five years over holding the polls, the country's development will be hampered," he added.

Awal said they could learn from the media that this election was comparatively good. "There are praise and criticism. We need to consider both of them. But in social media, there is a continuous criticism; we don't bother about it."

A day before, Transparency International Bangladesh said the EC has acted as one of the catalysts to implement the election agenda in the name of constitutional obligations and legal boundaries.

In his speech, the CEC said, "How did the EC implement the government agenda in the name of constitutional obligations? Were there no obligations? What could we do? Could we defer the election for three years or 10 years or 30 yearssaying that there is no political consensus?"

"I don't know anyone of the Election Commission had any understanding over secret agenda with the government or any other. Without any doubt, I could say I had no such understanding."

The CEC thanked all of its employees and other government officials for helping the EC conduct the election.