BNP walking a tightrope in Rajshahi

BNP is facing numerous obstacles, including harassment from law enforcers, while trying to carry out political activities in Rajshahi, alleged party leaders.

Expressing frustrations over restrictions on their rallies and the arrests of party men, Mosaddek Hossain Bulbul, secretary for forest and environment affairs of the BNP central executive committee, claimed around 750 party leaders and activists in Rajshahi have been arrested since the end of October.

"Our men are taking precautions while participating in political activities amid obstacles," added Mosaddek, also former Rajshahi city mayor.

BNP has a total seven offices in Rajshahi, but only the joint office of the city and district units at Rajshahi's Malopara area is functional at the moment.

In November, Rajshahi City Corporation demolished a BNP office established on a private property in Shalbagan area on the pretext of removing illegal structures from footpath. "A few leaders attend the lone working office regularly," said Rajshahi city BNP unit convener Ershad Ali Esha.

"Police don't allow any of our men to gather anywhere. Sometimes they make arrests after our political programmes end," he said. Police harass BNP men even if they are not accused in any criminal cases, he added.

Shafiqul Islam Somapta, member of district BNP convening committee, said, "Our men cannot stay in their homes at night."

"We never had to take permission to hold a political programme before. Now, even after being permitted to hold programmes, we face many limitations," he said.

Sometimes, law enforcers take ruling party activists assistance and harass BNP members, he said.

Contacted, Jamirul Islam, additional deputy commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police, said police have arrested only those who have warrants issued against them or are accused in different criminal activities. Regarding police harassments, he said, "We have not received any such complaints."

"We learnt that some BNP men are engaging in subversive activities. So, it's natural that they will not be able to take part in political activities without fear of arrests," he added.