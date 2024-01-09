30 candidates lose security deposits in Khulna

A total of 30 out of 39 candidates who participated in Sunday's general election from the six seats of Khulna lost their security deposits as they failed to secure the minimum required votes.

To contest the election, a candidate needs to provide a security bond of Tk20,000 for each constituency, which is known as a security deposit.

If a candidate does not get 1/8th of the total votes cast, his or her security deposit is forfeited, according to the rules.

Monira Sultana of Bangladesh Congress got the least number of votes in Khulna-4 constituency--only 101 votes.

In Khulna-1, total casted vote was 1,57,388 where independent candidate Proshant Kumar Roy secured 5,262 votes, Jatiya Party's Kazi Hasanur Rashid 3,396 votes, and Trinomool BNP's Gobinda Chandra Pramanik 2,148 votes. All of them are losing their deposits.

In Khulna-2, total 1,12,250 voters voted. Among the seven candidates, Md Gausal Azam of Jatiya party got 3,841 votes, Devdas Sarkar of Bangladesh Congress got 528, Babu Kumar Roy of Bangladesh Cultural Liberation Jot got 307, Abdullah Al Amin of BNM got 896, Matiar Rahman of Democratic Party got 845 and independent candidate Md Saidur Rahman got 1,727.

In Khulna-3, total 1,00,478 voters voted. Among the four candidates those who will lose their deposits are independent Fatema Zaman Sathi with 3,230 votes, Zaker Party's SM Sabbir Hossain with 1,963 votes, and Jatiya Party's Md Abdullah Al Mamun with 4,873 votes.

In Khulna-4, total votes cast were 1,58,553. Among the 12 candidates, independents Md Rezvi Alam with 1,885, MD Ehsanul Haque with 310, Md Jewel Rana with 528, HM Roshan Jamir with 216, Sheikh Habibur Rahman of Trinomool BNP with 344, Riaz Uddin Khan of Islami Oikyajot with 2,429, BNM's SM Ajmal Hossain with 340, Bangladesh Congress's Monira Sultana with 101, Jatiya Party's Md Farhad Ahmed with 678, NPP's Md Mostafizur Rahman with 320 will lose their security deposits.

In Khulna-5, total 2,10,961 votes were cast. Among the five candidates Sheikh Salim Akhtar of Workers Party got 1,093 votes, Jatiya Party's Md Shahid Alam got 1,006 votes, and SMA Jalil of Bangladesh Congress got 680. All of them will lose their security deposit.

Total 1,63,826 voters voted in Khulna-6. Among the seven candidates, Jatiya Party's Md Shafiqul Islam Madhu got 779, Trinomool BNP's Nadir Uddin Khan got 263, SM Newaz Morshed of BNM got 2,120, Mirza Ghulam Azam of Bangladesh Congress got 556 votes, and Md Abu Sufyan got 876 votes to lose their security deposits.