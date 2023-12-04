A multidimensional look at the impacts of Islamophobia around the world

Review of ‘The Fear of Islam: An Introduction to Islamophobia in the West’ (Fortress Press, 2015) by Todd H Green

The Fear of Islam: An Introduction to Islamophobia in the West by Todd H Green was published in 2015 by Fortress Press. Todd Green is an Associate Professor of Religion at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, and a former US State Department advisor on Islamophobia in Europe.

This book is an incredibly informative and well-researched introductory book for understanding the construction of Islamophobia in the West and its impacts on Muslims across the globe. With anti-Muslim sentiment apparently on the rise, Green's analysis of the historical roots and contemporary manifestations of Islamophobia was very insightful.

Green's exploration of the link between historical events and contemporary Western attitudes towards the Islamic world was truly fascinating. He highlighted how colonialism, orientalism, and the clash of civilisations subtly sowed the seeds of Islamophobia's sprawling roots in the West. Additionally, he delved into the controversial and questionable role played by the US in the Middle East during the Cold War, a role that contributed to the emergence of extremism and violence, often labelled as Islamic terrorism, and its eventual connection to the tragic 9/11 events. He also examines how post-9/11 Western politics have been influenced by these Islamophobic ideas. Notably, he highlights how Islamophobia has evolved into a profitable industry, serving to perpetuate USA and Eurocentric global power structures. The book meticulously discusses factors such as stereotyping, lack of intercultural contact, and other elements that allowed anti-Muslim biases to develop and persist.

Because of the reasons mentioned above, covering a wide range of issues, from unjust suspicion of Muslims, profiling, biased legal measures, and skewed media coverage by so-called "professional Islamophobes" and others, discrimination, hate crimes, illegal detentions, human rights violations, various forms of physical, mental, and sexual abuse to war, Green seems to explore Islamophobia's impact in all its dimensions.

In the concluding chapter, the author offers valuable insights by summarising interviews with scholars and politicians from diverse backgrounds and beliefs. These discussions shed light on a path forward, emphasising the importance of fostering greater understanding among faiths and cultures.

Overall, The Fear of Islam strikes a fine balance between scholarly depth and easy accessibility, presenting a well-researched and thought-provoking analysis of a topic that couldn't be more relevant in today's world. I wholeheartedly recommend this book to all readers, as it equips us with a deeper understanding of a complex issue that affects us all.

Nazmus Sadat is a knitwear consultant (RMG Sector) by profession with previous experience in the Home Textile and Footwear Industry. He reads for pleasure and occasionally shares his thoughts on books on Goodreads.