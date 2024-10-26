'Poetry for Palestine' event held in Dhaka

A discussion and poetry recitation programme titled 'Poetry for Palestine' was organised today in the capital.

Dhaka's Iran Cultural Center and Jatiya Kabita Mancho jointly organised the event at the Engineering Institute, Bangladesh auditorium in the Ramna area.

Religious Affairs Adviser AFM Khalid Hossain was present as the chief guest during the discussion phase of the event.

Chairman of department of philosophy at Dhaka University Professor Dr Shah Kawthar Mustafa Abululayee, renowned politician and media personality Mozibur Rahman Manju, and Major General (retd) Ehtesham ul Haque were present as special guests.

Cultural Counsellor of the Iranian Embassy in Dhaka Seyed Reza Mirmohammadi presided over the programme while the welcome address was presented by President of National Poetry Mancha Mahmudul Hasan Nizami.

During the poetry recitation phase, Major General (retd) Siddiqur Rahman was present as chief guest while Dr Khalequzzaman inaugurated the programme.

Speakers strongly condemned the ongoing genocidal campaign by Israeli forces in Palestine and Lebanon.