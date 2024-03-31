British Bangladeshi Nazia honoured with Freedom of Luton

Freedom of Luton award Dr Khanum OBE DL with Councillor Mohammed Yaqub Hanif, Mayor of Luton, and Susan Lousada, Lord Lieutenant of Bedfordshire on March 24, 2024. Photo: Collected

British Bangladeshi Dr Nazia Khanum, Chair of the United Nations Association Luton Branch, was honoured with the Freedom of Luton, the highest and rarest recognition bestowed by the Luton Borough Council.

Dr Nazia, the first ethnic minority woman to receive this award, was recognised for her unwavering commitment to the betterment of Luton since 1983.

She was bestowed the Freedom of the Borough of Luton on March 26, by the Mayor Councillor Mohammed Yaqub Hanif at a unique ceremony organised by Luton Borough Council.

The Freedom of the Borough is a prestigious award reserved for individuals of exceptional merit who have made significant contributions to the welfare of the community, as deemed by the Council.

This latest recognition adds to Nazia's impressive array of over 30 local, national, and international honors.

In 2014, she made history as the first ethnic minority woman appointed as Deputy Lieutenant to the Lord Lieutenant of Bedfordshire in the 500-year history of the Lieutenancy.

Her achievements were further highlighted when she was featured among 100 successful British Bangladeshis in America magazine.

Nazia's professional journey began as a lecturer at Eden Girls College, Dhaka, and Dhaka University.

Following the completion of her PhD at the School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London, she assumed leadership roles in equality matters across five English local authorities, encompassing housing, education, employment, social inclusion, and community regeneration.

She is the founding chair of numerous influential and proactive community organisations.

Reflecting on the honor, Dr. Nazia said, "I dedicate my honorary Freedom of the Borough to all peacemakers in Luton and beyond. I love my adopted country, the United Kingdom, and my heritage country, Bangladesh, where I was born and spent my formative years."