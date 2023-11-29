4 photographers win UNHCR Nansen Refugee Award

The 2023 UNHCR Nansen Refugee Award Regional Winners for Asia and the Pacific (from left to right) Sahat Zia Hero, Salim Khan, Shahida Win, and Abdullah Habib. Photo: UNHCR/Susan Hopper

Four photographers have won the UNHCR Nansen Refugee Award by telling the stories of Rohingyas, a stateless minority from Myanmar, through their lenses.

Photographer Abdullah Habib, 29, Sahat Zia Hero, 29, Salim Khan,31, and Shahida Win, 27, documented the experiences of the refugees.

The awards will be presented at a ceremony in Geneva on December 13 at the Global Refugee Forum 2023.

Established in 1954, the UNHCR Nansen Refugee Award honours individuals, groups and organisations who go above and beyond the call of duty to protect refugees, as well as internally displaced and stateless people.

The awards are made possible through support from the Governments of Norway and Switzerland, IKEA Foundation, and the city of Geneva.

Other winners of this year are Elizabeth Moreno Barco (America), Asia Al-Mashreqi (Middle East & North Africa) and Lena Grochowska and Władysław Grochowski (Europe).