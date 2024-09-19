Bangladesh women team climb up 21 places with a win

Bangladesh women's chess team defeated Dominican Republic by a margin of 2.5-1.5 to climb up 21 places in the ongoing 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary on Wednesday.

Bangladesh, who started the seventh round in the 61st place, are now positioned 40th in the women's section with nine points. It was also a successive victory for Bangladesh women, who had beaten Uruguay in the sixth round.

WFM Noshin Anjum drew with WFM Castillo Pena Patricia Evarista, WCM Walijah Ahmed lost to WFM Diaz Cesar Wilsaida Pieranlly but WFM Wadifa Ahmed beat Gonzalez Peguero Mary Loly and WIM Rani Hamid beat WCM Ramirez Luzon Franchesca to deliver overall their fourth victory in seven matches.

Bangladesh women's team will now play against 35th-place Sweden in the eighth round today.

However, Bangladesh men's team had to settle for a 2-2 draw against Slovakia despite taking a 1.5-0 lead.

Fahad Rahman beat GM Gazik Viktor while GM Niaz Murshed drew with IM Druska Juraj to lead the way. Meanwhile, GM Enamul Hossain Razib lost to IM Sahidi Samir, and FM Tahsin Tajwar Zia drew with IM Kostolansky Sebastian Lukas as Bangladesh had to be content with their second draw in seven rounds.

Bangladesh men's team improved just one place to stay in the 73rd position with eight points from seven matches. They will today play against 46th-place Kazakhstan.